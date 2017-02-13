Police hunt for man who exposed himself to women

Police in Fife are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself in front of two women near a supermarket.

The incident happened in the area of King Street and Stenhouse Street, near Aldi in Cowdenbeath at around 9pm on Tuesday February 7.

Two women were walking in the area when a man approached before exposing himself to them.

He then made off from the area and the victims contacted police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to come forward.

The man is described as being white, between 35 and 40-years-old with a medium build, bald head with dark hair at the sides. He was wearing a dark coloured waist length jacket, dark jeans and dark shoes

Sergeant Caine McIntyre said: “Since this incident took place we’ve been conducting a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspect and would ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity around King Street and Stenhouse Street last Tuesday to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.