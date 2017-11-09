Police hunt for missing 14-year-old girl Mia Quinn

Police are trying to find a missing teenage girl from Fife.

Mia Quinn (14), who was last seen in Kinross at around 6pm yesterday evening.

Mia lives in Cowdenbeath and has links to the Fife area.

She is is described as being five foot one inch tall, with long fair hair and of slim build.

When last seen Mia was wearing a white school shirt, green school tie, grey jumper, black jeans and black Puma trainers.

Anyone who knows where Mia is or who has information that could assist police in tracing her should call 101 or speak to any police officer.