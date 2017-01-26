Police hunt is on for reckless driver in Fife

Police in Fife are hunting a car thief who caused mayhem by driving on the wrong side of the road last night.

The Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from an address in Leven at around 10.50pm last night.

The driver then headed through to Kirkcaldy where they almost caused a serious accident by driving at speed into oncoming traffic on the A910 slip road near the retail park.

One witness said: “I was driving into Kirkcaldy from the A92 at around 11.10pm on my way back from the Hearts v Raith Rovers match.

“I was in the left hand lane on the last stretch of the slip road before the retail park with another car just in front of me in the right hand lane.

“All of a sudden a car came hurtling around the corner at speed and was heading straight towards me.

“He swerved in between both of us and carried on. I reckon if I’d been two seconds further on a crash would have been unavoidable.

“It was unbelievable. It’s amazing that no-one was killed.”

The car was later found abandoned on the A909 near Mossmorran.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife received a report of a Vauxhall Corsa having been stolen from an address in Leven.

“Officers then spotted the vehicle travelling at excessive speeds and driving on the wrong side of the road in Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy at around 11.10 p.m.

“Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible.”