Police hunt pair after late night fireworks attack on home

Police are looking for two men after a firework was put through the door of a Fife home during the early hours of the morning.

The incident is being treated as wilful fire raising, and firefighters were called to the incident in Lochgelly in the early hours of yesterday morning.

According to one witness, two drew up at Timmons Park in a black Corsa, and one got out before throwing something, thought to be a firework, through the door of the house in question.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to a premises on Timmons Park in Lochgelly around 3.25am on Monday November 6, following a report of a fire.

"The incident is being treated as wilful fireraising and is currently believed to be isolated.

"Officers are eager to trace two men seen leaving the scene in a small dark car and anyone with information is urged to contact Dunfermline CID via 101, quoting incident number 0339 of 6th November, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.20am on Monday, November 6 to reports of a fire within a first floor flat in Timmons Park, Lochgelly.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using high pressure hoses.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

It is understood that no one was injured in the incident.