Police investigate death of woman in Thornton

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Thornton.

There has been a police presence at a house in Donald Crescent in the town since this morning (Tuesday, February 14), with scene of crime officers seen at the location.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Glenrothes were called to an address in Donald Crescent, Thornton, around 8am on Tuesday, February 14, in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”