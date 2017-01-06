Police investigate serious incident in Kirkcaldy

Police are investigating a serious incident in Kirkcaldy.

It happened in the early hours of January 1 in or around the Hunter Street and Promenade area.

Detectives want to hear from anyone in the area of the Basin car park between 2.00 a.m. and 3.00 a.m. on New Year’s Day who may have seen any unusual or suspicious activity.

The appeal forms part of an on-going inquiry.

Officers are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing a silver Ford Galaxy people-carrier vehicle.

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.