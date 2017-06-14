Police investigating deliberate fire

Police are investigating a fire in Lundin Links on Monday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a premises on Leven Road at 8.05pm.

Two appliances arrived and dealt with the small fire.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “This incident is currently being treated as wilful fireraising and enquiries are at an early stage.

“Anyone with information which can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3724 of 12 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”