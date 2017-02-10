Police probe after Glenrothes house raid

Police are investigating after a house was broken into in the Rothes Road area of Glenrothes.

It happened between 9.30am and 11pm on Wednesday.

Entry was forced to the property and a large quantity of cash and other items stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Wednesday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

Detective Constable Andrew Miller of Glenrothes CID said: “We would appeal for the public’s help as part of these investigations.’’

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111