Police probe deaths of deer at Dunnikier

Police in Fife are investigating reports of deer poaching, which occurred earlier this week in and around Dunnikier Park Golf Course in Kirkcaldy.

The incidents were reported on Wednesday, April 5 when parts from three deer carcasses were discovered in the area.

PC Lindsay Kerr, Fife’s Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer, said: “Deer are a protected species and the methods used by poachers, including snares and even crossbows, can cause significant and unneccessary suffering to these animals.

“These remains were very disturbing for the people who discovered them and we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area recently to come forward.”

If you have any information which may be able to help, please contact PC Lindsay Kerr via 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.