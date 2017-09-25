Police probe fire-raising incidents in Fife town

Police in Fife are investigating two fire-raising incidents in Cupar.

The first happened at 3.15am last Wednesday, when a bin was set alight in an alleyway in Bonnygate, the town’s main thoroughfare.

The second happened yesterday (Sunday), at around 3.25 am, when bins were set on fire outside a property in Bonnygate.

“On both occasions the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires,” said a police spokesman.

“No person was injured as a result of these incidents, and we are currently following a positive line of enquiry. There was no requirement for evacuation of any property either.

“If anybody wants to provide information they can call 101 quoting incident 0974 of 24/9.”