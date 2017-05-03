Police renew appeal to find Fife man with wolf tattoo

Police have renewed appeals to trace a Fife man as a matter urgency.

Andrew Waddell is wanted in connection with a number of incidents.

Andrew Waddell

They occurred in the Kingdom between 2014 and 2016.

Police Scotland today re-issued images of Waddell, who also goes by a number of other names, in the hope someone will provide information on his whereabouts.

They say they are ’’very anxious’’ to locate 29-year old Wad dell who is known to have previously stayed in Windygates.

He has links to the Fife and Aberdeenshire areas, but may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland.

He is also known to use the name Andrew Oswald, David Oswald and David Bennett.

Waddell is described as white, 6’2” tall, with brown hair with blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a wolf on his right arm and a scar on his left hand.

Sergeant Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said: “We are asking anyone who can assist with our ongoing investigation to come forward and I would appeal to Mr Waddell’s friends and family to contact Police.

Anyone with information about Mr Waddell’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11