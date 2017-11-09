Police say missing 14-year-old girl found safe

Police say they have traced a missing teenager from Fife.
Mia Quinn (14), had gone missing after she was last seen in Kinross at around 6pm yesterday evening.
However, police confirmed that Mia had now been found.
