Police to patrol Fife’s country roads

A day of action is due to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in a bid to improve safety on rural roads in north east Fife.

Police statistics show that more than half of road deaths in Scotland – some 55 per cent – happen on country roads and most are the result of driving too fast and losing control of the vehicle.

Most collisions are the result of driving too fast for the conditions and loss of control.

Cupar-based Community Sergeant Sharon Holmes said: “The north east Fife area of P Division is largely rural and covers a vast geographical area covered by all road classes.

“The area allows for all manner of road traffic incidents from minor road traffic offences to fatal collisions. The area also incorporates a large portion of the A92 from Glenrothes to the Tay Bridge which is regularly used by travelling criminals.

“On June 20, response officers from north east Fife will carry out a road safety day of action to educate drivers, prevent and detect road traffic offences, address issues regarding drink / drug driving, mobile phones, seatbelts and speeding, in line with the current policing priority of road safety and road crime.

“This will be achieved through conducting high visibility patrols, and conducting stop points targeting road traffic offences.”