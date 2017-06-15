Police urge vigilance after two St Andrews break-ins

Police in St. Andrews are urging the public to be vigilant and review their security arrangements following two daytime break-ins to homes in the town.

The break-ins happened in Middleshade Road and Buchanan Gardens on Monday.

In each case, windows were smashed to gain access to the homes and a considerable amount of valuable property was stolen.

Community Sergeant Neil Johnston said: “Please make use of window locks, do not leave keys in the locks of doors and don’t leave valuables in plain sight.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around property you should contact police immediately on 999 if there is a crime in progress or 101 otherwise.”

For more information about home security, visit the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk