Police warn residents to secure homes and property after Christmas thefts

Police are warning residents in Fife to remain vigilant and to lock door and secure windows following thefts reported over the festive period.

The first incident occurred some time between December 17 and January 2 when two quad bikes were stolen from a garage at a property on Strathore Road, Thornton.

The first quad bike is a black/yellow coloured 90cc E-Ton Viper 90R quad. The second quad is a blue coloured 100cc RAM 100 quad. Police investigating the incident have confirmed that the vehicles are older quad bikes and are not driveable in their current condition.

The second incident occurred between December 29 and 30, when a blue coloured Volvo horsebox was stolen from an address also in Thornton.

The Volvo horsebox is blue in colour and had the registration number KX05CEK.

Glenrothes officers investigating the tow incidents are encouraging local residents in Glenrothes and surrounding villages to remain vigilant and to check the security of sheds, garages and vehicles.

Residents are also being warned to keep doors and windows locked and to check homes are made secure before going to bed.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.