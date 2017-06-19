Police warning after card-skimmer found on ATM

Police in Fife are urging communities to remain vigilant after a card-skimming device was discovered on Wednesday.

A member of the public contacted local officers after finding the item fitted to an ATM in Market Street, St Andrews.

An investigation is seeking to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station said: ”If you suspect an ATM has been interfered with, do not use it. If the cash machine is attached to a bank and the bank is open, then alert the staff who will check the machine, if not you should report your suspicions to the police via 101.

“As a matter of routine you should always conceal your hand when entering your PIN number to prevent anybody seeing or recording your number.

“If you believe you may have used this ATM over prior to Wednesday then check your bank account immediately and report any suspicious transactions you notice to police immediately.”

Those with information can contact police in St Andrews via 101 and quote incident number 3554 of the 16th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.