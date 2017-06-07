Postie downloaded child abuse pics

A postman who downloaded a huge stash of child abuse pictures - then sent one to someone he met online - has been found guilty.

John Majilton (32), from Tayport, amassed an horrific horde of images, found after police raided his home after being tipped off.

Majilton claimed he had been chatting to people online and they had sent him one set of images that he had then deleted.

But a full examination of his computer found thousands of images stored on it - and evidence he had sent an image to another person online through Yahoo’s instant messenger software.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “When he was asked to explain the presence of the images he said he had never harmed anyone.

“A full examination of the computer was undertaken.

“His recently accessed files suggested it contained indecent images of female children.

“Files were found containing photos of the faces of female celebrities superimposed on porn images.

“One showed a 15-year-old female celebrity superimposed on a naked adult female.

“Another showed a 22-year-old celebrity superimposed on a child’s body.

“In total there were six images at category A - the highest level - 29 at category B and 2305 at category C.

“There were also two videos.

“Yahoo Messenger was found on the laptop and an examination showed that on February 1, 2015 he exchanged indecent images with another user.”

Majilton pleaded guilty on indictment to downloading indecent images of children between January 1, 2013 and October 26, 2015 at an address in Kilmany, Fife.

He further admitted distributing a child abuse image on February 1, 2015 at the same address.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: “A background report will be required and I will reserve my position until that is available.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Majilton on bail meantime.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.