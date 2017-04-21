Predator who raped four women is found guilty

A man who raped and sexually assaulted four women at addresses across Fife has been convicted at the High Court in Dunfermline today, Friday 21st April.

Neil Ireland (39), of Glenrothes, was found guilty of three offences of rape and three of sexual assault.

He committed his crimes over an seven year period between 2008 and 2015 at addresses in Cupar, Leven and Methil.

Detective Inspector Jim Leeson of Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Neil Ireland is a sexual predator who targeted vulnerable women he calculated would not speak out against him.

“It is thanks to their courage in coming forward and testifying against him that we have secured this conviction.

“It was a difficult and emotive investigation that required the input of multiple partner agencies but this result is testament to how seriously we take all reports of sexual offences and to the effectiveness of that partnership working.

He added: “I would like victims of sexual violence to take confidence in outcomes such as this case and be assured that no matter how long ago the crimes were committed, Police Scotland will listen to them and be relentless in our desire to bring offenders to justice.

“Although nothing can undo the evil actions of Neil Ireland, I hope this conviction will bring them some sense of closure.”