Public warned after charity ticket theft

Thieves have targeted a top Fife tourist attraction making off with hundreds of discounted tickets.

Bosses at St Andrews Aquarium called in police after around 300 adult passes worth £3000 were stolen from its offices this week.

It’s understood a number have already been offered for sale on social media selling sites and the public are being warned to be on their guard if offered cut price vouchers during the Easter school holidays.

A spokesperson for St Andrew’s Aquarium said: “We have a good idea who took the vouchers because our CCTV cameras filmed the individual sneaking into the office where they are kept.

“What makes it even worse is that these are charity passes. We give them out as raffle prizes to local people, businesses and schools who are raising money for good causes.

“With it being the Easter holidays, we want to alert families that these stolen vouchers are being offered for sale online.

The company said it turn away anyone who present one of the stolen vouchers.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of who have been offered tickets is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.