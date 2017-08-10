Raging driver hit pizza delivery man

A raging driver deliberately drove in to a pizza delivery man – because the worker had slowed down in a bid to avoid hitting two pedestrians.

Kelvin Swann, of St Andrews – who has previously been convicted of impersonating a police sergeant and later for being caught with a police-style baton in his car – lost the plot in Dundee’s Camperdown Street in a bizarre incident.

Takeaway driver Angel Tiklarov had turned off the main road into Dundee’s Camperdown Street – a retail area lined on both sides with parking spaces.

He came across two pedestrians standing in the road and stopped to avoid a collision.

But raging Swann – who had followed him into the street - began to remonstrate with Mr Tiklarov and shouted at him out of his car window.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith told Dundee Sheriff Court that Mr Tiklarov parked and got out of his vehicle to talk to Swann – a former RAF airman.

She said: “The accused had initially sounded horn due to having to stop.

“The accused has then pulled up in front of him to remonstrate with the complainer.

“Mr Tiklarov then got out to speak with the accused who continued to remonstrate with him about stopping for the pedestrians.

“As the complainer started to walk away from the driver’s door the accused put the car in to gear and moved forwards.

“This is captured on CCTV and he can be seen delivering a glancing blow to the complainer’s leg.”

Swann (54)of Miltonbank Crescent, St Andrews, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault committed on July 16 last year.

Defence solicitor Alan Davie said: “He recognises he has a record.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for social work background reports.

He said: “His record does him no credit in terms of losing his temper. There are several convictions.

“This is him using his car as an expression of his temper.”

Swann was previously convicted of masquerading as a police officer when he pulled a woman over in St Andrews as she drove her 12-year-old daughter to school in November 2012.

He pulled up alongside her car and accused her of committing five separate crimes in the space of minutes before pretending to call the station for backup.

The woman got in her car to drive to St Andrew police station - with Swann then accusing her of leaving the scene of a crime and resisting arrest.

But when real police officers caught up with Swann he said: “How could I be a policeman? I’m five foot one.”