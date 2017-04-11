Rape accused is branded a “complete monster”

A Fife man facing a series of rape and sexual assault allegations against five women has been branded a “complete monster”.

Neil Ireland has gone on trial at the High Court in Dunfermline accused of sex crimes committed in various parts of Fife between 2008 and last year.

It is alleged that Ireland (39) of Methil, sexually assaulted five women, including ten offences of rape.

He is accused of raping a woman on two occasions when she had her baby in the bed with her.

The first witness told the court she was raped by Ireland on three occasions, fell pregnant with his child and gave birth to a daughter who was taken straight into care from birth.

The woman admitted her recollection of the period of the alleged offences in 2008 could be “blurry” because she was drinking heavily and also taking drugs including heroin. She said she was regularly “absolutely smashed”.

She said she had regarded Ireland as a friend but repeatedly told him she did not want to have a physical relationship.

The woman told the court that she had passed out on her sofa after a drinking session and woke up to find Ireland raping her.

She said, “I thought he was my friend, he turned out to be a complete monster.” She also describe Ireland as “a disgusting person.”

The woman became upset several times during her evidence. She said had not reported the incidents as she “had no trust in the police”. This was as a result of her being sexually assaulted as a child, then again when she 17 and nobody being brought to justice, she added.

She gave statements to the police in 2016 after they contacted her.

Defence solicitor Iain Paterson put it to the witness, “You’ve made up this about Mr Ireland for whatever haven’t you?”

She answered, “I have not lied once.”

Charges against Ireland include:

On January 30, 2008 at an address in Cupar he indecently assaulted a woman.

On various occasions between January 1 and June 30 at a different address in Cupar he assaulted another woman and raped her on three occasions.

Between January 11 and January 31, 2012 in Tayport he sexually assaulted a third woman, who was pregnant, while she was asleep,

On various occasions between April 11 and May 1, 2013 in Cupar he assaulted a fourth woman and raped her three times.

On various occasions between the same dates he assaulted the same woman, detained her in a flat against her will, punched and slapped her face, back and legs, seized hold of her arms, seized hold of her neck, pinning her against a wall, all to her injury.

On various occasions between July 2 and December 22, 2015 at addresses in Methil, Leven and Dysart, he assaulted the same woman and raped her on three occasions.

It is alleged that the woman was in bed with her baby daughter on two of these occasions.

It is further alleged that Ireland sexually assaulted a fifth woman in Methil on various occasions between April 1 and December 31, 2015.

On an occasion between November 1 and November 30 2015 at his home in Methil he raped the same woman while she was asleep.

On December 5, 2015 at his home he sexually assaulted the same woman.

The trial before Lord Uist continues.