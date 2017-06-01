Revenge porn stalker sent victim HIV kit

A revenge porn stalker who sent pictures of his victim to her friends and family then ordered a HIV testing kit be sent to her door was today facing jail.

Arran Adey (30) subjected the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a campaign of harassment lasting almost two months at addresses in Cupar and Dunfermline.

In one incident he sent her a picture of a revolver with a threatening message attached and in another posted pictures of her on social media with obscene comments below it.

Adey made repeated phone calls to the woman, sent her a series of texts threatening her and her family with violence and distributed photos to her friends and family showing her in a “state of undress”.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Adey ordered unwanted pizzas to be delivered to her home and went on to order delivery of an HIV testing kit to her.

The career crook now faces a lengthy prison term after a sheriff was told of his horrific criminal record.

In 2012 he admitted spying on a woman through a garden window as she watched a film before breaking in and tying her to a chair during a terrifying robbery.

He and an accomplice subjected a 20-year-old woman to an hour-long ordeal at her Edinburgh home after threatening her with a screwdriver.

Last March he pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up a block of flats after barricading himself in a room and telling police he had a pipe bomb.

And in December he was convicted of assaulting his 35 weeks pregnant girlfriend and throwing their Christmas tree across the room after being asked to help with preparing presents.

Adey, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of stalking committed between November 28, 2015 and January 16, 2016.

The offence was committed while Adey was on bail, having been released from Dunfermline Sheriff Court less than two months before he started his stalking campaign.

Adey’s lawyer said she would give a full plea in mitigation at a later sentencing date.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until later this month for social work background reports and for the Crown

Adey will remain in custody meantime.