Robbery at Burntisland Post Office

Police have made an appeal after a robber targeted Burntisland Post Office at lunchtime today (Monday).

The man threatened staff with a knife before making off with a four figure sum of cash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a robbery from a post office in Burntisland.

“The incident happened around 12.40 p.m. on Monday 9th January at the premises on the High Street.

He added: “A male entered in possession of a knife at staff before making off with a four-figure sum of cash.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward immediately.”