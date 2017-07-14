Search reveals knife and cannabis

A man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon as part of an anti-violence campaign.

Officers deployed for Operation Path were on patrol when they stopped an 18-year-old man in Midlaw Crescent, Leven, on Thursday.

Following a search, he was found to be in possession of a knife and a personal quanity of cannabis.

He was scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

In addition to the ongoing enforcement activities for Operation Path, police across Fife are continuing to support a number of diversionary activities, including the Saturday night YMCA event in Kirkcaldy and the annual ‘Summer In The Park’ initiative in Glenrothes.

Chief Inspector Stevie Hamilton said: “Those responsible for violent crime should be left under no illusion that we are actively targeting you as part of Operation Path.

“If we have reason to believe you’re in possession of a knife or offensive weapon then you will be subject to stop and search and any illegal items found will be seized and you will face prosecution.

“Our communities can help us tackle violent crime by coming forward with information relating to known offenders in their area and by reporting any offences they witness to us immediately.

“We recognise though, that preventing violent crime, is the best way to address this issue and by working closely with a range of partners, we are supporting a range of activities across the Kingdom, all of which are aimed at diverting young people from crime and encouraging them to make positive life choices.

“I would actively encourage youths throughout Fife to get involved in these very benefical projects over the coming weeks.”