Second knifepoint robbery in Kirkcaldy in two days

A second woman has been the victim of a knifepoint robbery Kirkcaldy in 24 hours.

The frightening theft happened in Rosslyn Street when a man grabbed a handbag from the front seat of her car.

It happened just one day after a woman was robbed near the car park at Asda on Carberry Road.

In both incidents, the attacker had a knife.

Police have not ruled out they could be linked, and have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The Rosslyn Street robbery happened around 4.40 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the woman was sitting in her car when a man opened the passenger door, grabbed her handbag from the seat and then made off on a red mountain bike.

The woman was not hurt, but was left distressed and shocked.

The thief was described as in his mid 20s, 5’8” tall, slim build, scruffy unshaven, wearing black coloured tracksuit bottoms with green stripes down either leg and a dark coloured hooded top.

The thief had a knife, say police, and was wearing a woollen mask.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said; “This is the second incident of its type in Kirkcaldy over the last two days. ‘‘Although we are keeping an open mind, we are not ruling out the possibility that they are linked.

“The woman was not injured but she was understandably shocked and distressed.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have information that can assist us in tracing the individual described.”

In the first incident a woman was robbed at knifepoint near to the car park of Asda in Kirkcaldy on Thursday around 5.00pm.

Police in Kirkcaldy say she was approached by a man with a knife who demanded her purse.

The suspect is described as possibly in his 20s, 5ft 8in tall, slim-built and wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up.

He also had tracksuit bottoms on with a white strip down the side and was wearing white trainers.

He ran off past the car showrooms on Caxton Place and then crossed Dunikier Way in the direction of Gallatown Park.

Community Inspector Graeme Neill of Kirkcaldy police station said: “We will be carrying out additional high-visibility patrols in the area of these incidents over the next few days.

“Anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to officers on patrol or contact us at Kirkcaldy police station or by calling 101.”