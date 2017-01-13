Second man arrested in connection with Post Office robberies

Police Scotland have arrested and a charged a 38-year-old man in connection with robberies and attempted robberies at Post Offices.

The first three incidents took place in Larkhall on December 23, Glenboig on January 6 and Clarkston on January 7

The remaining four took place on Monday, January 9 at premises in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine.

A 28-year-old man has also been charged in connection with the robberies in West Lothian and Fife.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson of Dunfermline CID said: “Thanks to the combined efforts of officers from four territorial divisions, as well as specialist resources, two men have now been charged in connection with these incidents and we’re not currently looking for anyone else.

“I want to again commend the staff involved for their assistance following these distressing incidents, as well as thank the local communities and everyone who came forward with information for their support.”

The men are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Friday).