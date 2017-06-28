Serial housebreaker is jailed

A drug addict with more than 20 housebreaking convictions has been jailed for breaking into a Kirkcaldy hair salon and stealing items worth more than £3000.

David Hamilton (43) from Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted that between March 11-14 he broke into business premises occupied by Pouts and Pin Ups, Dunnikier Road and stole a sum of money, a quantity of electrical items, a quantity of jewellery, gift vouchers and cards.

Depute fiscal Ron Hay said that at around 4am on March 13 or 14, a worker was going home after his nightshift when he saw a man lurking suspiciously in the alley near the premises.

He tried to engage the man in conversation but he made off. It was only when he heard later that the business had been broken into that he reported what he had seen.

When staff turned up for work on March 14 it was seen that a glass panel in the door had been kicked in to gain access.

It was then discovered that hair straighteners were missing, as was the till tray, bank cards, a tablet computer, a diamond ring, a gold watch and other items.

The total value of the goods taken was £3395 and the damage to the premises cost £200 to repair.

Police obtained a warrant and raided Hamilton’s home in Maryhall Street after receiving intelligence on the crime and some of the stolen items were found there.

Jailing Hamilton for three years, Sheriff Craig McSherry looked at Hamilton’s record and told him, “I’ve lost count after 20 previous convictions for housebreaking.”