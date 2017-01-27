Sex offender jailed for evading police

A rapist who went on the run from cops for a second time was today behind bars.

Steven McMillan was jailed for seven years and ordered to register as a sex offender for life after a brutal sex attack on a woman in Buckhaven in 2001.

But after his release he twice went to ground despite being required to sign on with police each year.

Fiscal depute Ron Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The accused is subject to requirements under the relevant legislation.

“There was a requirement for him to give annual notification at a prescribed police station.

“The deadline was three days from August 4, 2015.

“That came and went and police officers were tasked with locating him.

“They made a number of attempts to contact him including numerous attempts at his home address and locations he is known to frequent.

“Messages to his mobile phone were left and no reply was received.

“He was apprehended on September 2 in Hill Street, Kirkcaldy and was arrested.

“When arrested he said ‘If I was aware I would have done it’.”

McMillan (35) of Kirkcaldy, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge under the Sexual Offences Act.

The offence was committed between August 4 and September 2 2015.

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph said: “He did notify the police of his whereabouts after he appeared initially for this case.”

Sheriff James Williamson jailed McMillan for 15 months, reduced from 20 for his early guilty plea.

He said: “You are perfectly well aware of the requirements.

“You should understand why they are there.

“You did this previously and were jailed for 12 months on that occasion.”