Six years for brutal Dysart street attack

A man has been jailed for six years after carrying out a brutal street attack in Dysart that left some witnesses fearing the victim was dead.

William Allan pushed his victim out of a shop and threw him to the ground before kicking and stamping on his head.

A judge told Allan (37) that witnesses had been shocked by the level of violence he had inflicted on Kevin Brown.

Lady Scott told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have pleaded guilty to a vicious and sustained assault to your victim’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.”

She said one witness had described Allan acting as if he was taking a penalty kick during the assault.

The judge said she accepted there was a background of a dispute between the men and that Allan had felt under some threat.

But Lady Scott added: “There was no provocation to mitigate the violence.”

The judge jailed Allan, a prisoner at Addiewell jail in West Lothian, for 65 months for the serious assault on Mr Brown at High Street, Dysart on July 13, 2015.

He was also sentenced to a further seven months for failing to appear at the High Court on October 31 last year where he was facing a charge of attempted murder.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said that at the time Allan’s lifestyle was “rather chaotic”.

Mr Paterson said that Allan’s overuse of the drug amphetamine had played “a significant part” in his behaviour on the day of the assault.

He said that Allan had been sold training shoes allegedly taken in a theft and was due to be a witness and Mr Brown had taken exception to this.