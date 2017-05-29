Support ‘overwhelming’ after vandals damage cart at Fife show

A stallholder who was targeted by vandals at the Fife Show has spoken of the support she has received from organisers and friends.

Kirsty Tudor only left her stall for Toppy Star Pony Hire for a short time, but when she returned, a group of men had taken a cart she had been using to advertise a new service and broken it.

Kirsty Tudor of Toppy Star Pony Hire with a cart which was broken by vandals at the Fife Show

However, after an “overwhelming” show of support from show organisers and on Facebook, Kirsty said she won’t let it detract from the fantastic day she had at the show.

“I’m not going to let it overshadow the Fife Show. You can’t let the actions of a few irresponsible people ruin it.

“Until that moment we’d had an awesome day. The Fife Show was very well organised.

“The organisers of the show themselves have been great, absolutely faultless in their support.

“I can’t thank them enough. Someone was with me almost immediately after it all happened.

“I’ve spoken to show president Mike Black. They’ve been in touch throughout, and they’ve really been very supportive

“The support on Facebook is also overwhelming. I didn’t realise just how loved we are.

“One of the young farmers saw some people with it, there was a group of 10-12 men dragging it upside down.”

“He was very brave to go and get it.”

“The seat was missing, it had been broken off. The runners which support it were bent.

“The weight-bearing frame has been bent. It’s been deliberately broken.

“I was so angry that someone could take someone else’s property, and damage it.

“We’d planned to offer this new package from July 1, for pony-themed carriage parties. That’s obviously been postponed.”

Mike Black, president of the Fife Show, said: “It was a fantastic day, we’re indebted to our stallholders and those who came out on the day.

“It’s a shame that this has happened. It’s very disappointing that people out there thought it acceptable to take someone’s property and damage it.

“We have assured Kirsty that it will be repaired at no cost to herself.

“While we’re not responsible, we do want to make it right.

“The show was very well supported, it was a great day. The irresponsible actions of a few people won’t change that.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they are investigating the incident.