Teenager charged after Kirkcaldy vandalism spree

A teenager has been charged following a spate of vandalism in the Links and Seafield areas of Kirkcaldy.

Police appealed for information on Friday after a number of windows smashed by bricks and, in one instance, a garden gnome on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Nineteen streets were targeted including Douglas Street, David Street, Whytehouse Avenue, South Fergus Place, Lady Helen Street, Milton Road,

Vandals also struck in Seafield, hitting houses in Bowhouse Drive, Long Craigs Walk and East Vows Walk.

And there was further damage to homes in Aitken Court, Saunders Street, Links Street, and Bridge Street,

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife can confirm that a 15-year-old male has been charged following a series of vandalisms in the Links and Seafield areas of Kirkcaldy.

“The incidents happened between Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.”

He added: “Officers are still investigating and are currently following a positive line of inquiry.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Last week Detective Constable Ryan Balsillie of Kirkcaldy CID said: “This was series of mindless and random vandalisms, which has caused much distress and inconvenience to those living within the properties.

“Let me be clear, this is not just a minor matter. This was a malicious and extensive act of vandalism and it will not be tolerated.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Links and Seafield areas of Kirkcaldy on Wednesday and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us immediately.

“By doing so you will help us build a case against those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Those with information are asked to contact Kirkcaldy’s Criminal Investigation Department on 101, quoting incident number 4201 of May 17, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555