Templehall bank raid: Bike duo still at large one year on

It was an armed bank robbery which shocked a Kirkcaldy community and sparked a major police hunt – but one year on the cuplrits are still at large.

At the TSB in Dunearn Drive, around 10.40am on Friday, January 29, last year, two men entered the bank, brandished a handgun and crowbar at staff, managing to seal a four-figure sum of cash before making their escape on mountain bikes.

The search stretched as far as the European mainland after detectives alerted Interpol and Borders agencies, believing the culprits could be linked to travelling crime groups.

But police believe the key to solving the crime lies closer to home.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said: “One year on from the robbery, we’ve exhausted almost all possible lines of enquiry but we remain committed to bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“We’ve conducted significant investigations in the area, including speaking to over 400 local residents, reviewing CCTV and collecting forensic evidence at the scene.

“The support from the local community for both our investigation and the bank staff following this terrifying incident has been tremendous and I want to thank everyone who came forward.”

He added: “We’ve issued numerous appeals to the public, including releasing CCTV footage and an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow, but I believe that someone in the community may still hold vital information.

“Anyone with information that may be relevant, who saw the suspects in the area and has not yet spoken to us, or who recognises their descriptions is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The first man is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, with dark stubble on his face.

He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap and dark-coloured clothing.

The second man is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, around 30 years old, of medium build and with stubble. He wore a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark blue/grey hooded top and dark-coloured trainers.

He was also wearing dark blue jogging bottoms with a distinctive white-coloured motif that read ‘MORDEX’ and partially ran down one leg.

Mordex is a Polish brand typically associated with bodybuilding.

The first man was seen riding a mountain bike and the second a grey and red mountain bike on Alford Avenue before the incident, and in the area of Cawdor Crescent a short time after the incident.

Both were also seen carrying green carrier bags.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.