Ten youths charged following police station fires

A total of 10 teenagers have been charged following a number of incidents at a former police station building at the weekend.

Fife crews responded at 10.30am and again at 6pm on Sunday, June 4, following reports of fires at the abandoned former police station in Napier Road in Glenrothes.

At the second incident, three emergency vehicles from Glenrothes and Methil fire stations tackled the blaze stated deliberately inside the building.

Police have confirmed that seven youths, aged between 13 and 14-years-old, having been charged with two wilful fire-raising incidents at the property,

A further three males aged 14 and 15 have also been charged with housebreaking at the property, which took place around 9.20pm on Sunday.

A police Scotland spokesman has confirmed that a report will now be sent to the Children’s reporter.

The building, which has been empty since September 2015, after officers were relocated to the former Fife Constabulary headquarter building in Detroit Road, is earmarked for redevelopment.

Fife Council are understood to be currently negotiating to take control of the site with demolition of the former station building expected to take place later this year.