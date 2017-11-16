Thieves net high-value Asian gold from Fife homes

Fifers have been warned to be vigilant after a series of break-ins where cash and high-value Asian gold were stolen.

Police believe the raids in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes may have been linked.

There have been break-ins in the Hollybrae and Rowanbrae areas of Kirkcaldy, but Police Scotland said there were also similar incidents in Glenrothes, Dalgety Bay and Dunfermline.

In one incident in Dean Park Court, Kirkcaldy, Asian gold jewellery was taken along with a silver Mercedes E220 car with registration number SL14 EZH.

The theft happened at tea-time between 5.00 pm and 5.40 pm on Tuesday.

On the same evening, between 6.30 pm and 7.40 pm, thieves struck at a house in Eardley Court, Glenrothes, taking a large quantities of jewellery and some cash.

Police are investigating incidents dating back to August, and believe they may be linked.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said, “I would appeal to anyone who has information, or saw anything suspicious in the area of these homes on Tuesday evening, or knows the whereabouts of the stolen Mercedes car, to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers Anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We also like to hear from anyone who was in these areas and who may have vehicle dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.

‘‘This includes driving school vehicles that were known to be in the area at the time of the crimes.’’

The DI also urged householders to ensure their items were kept secure.

He added: ‘‘I would again urge all home owners, and especially owners of Asian gold to take all steps possible to reduce the amount of jewellery and cash they keep in their homes, as it is evident properties are being specifically targeted for this reason.

‘‘If you must keep such high value property at home, please consider investing in appropriate security systems. Advice on this can be obtained by contacting Police on 101’’

He also urged the public to be vigilant, and report anything suspicious, adding: ‘‘Pay attention to your neighbours’ homes, especially when it appears empty during these darker evening.’’

Uniform and plain-clothed patrols have been increased in the affected areas.