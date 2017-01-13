Thieves steal 60 metres of road barriers from Fife roadworks

Police in Glenrothes are appealing for information following the theft of road barriers.

An estimated 60 metres of red coloured protective barriers were stolen from the Thornton area on January 10.

It’s understood they were being used at the time to protect motorists from road maintenance work being carried out B9130 between Thornton and Redhouse roundabout, near to the greyhound track.

Police Scotland have confirmed that at around 6pm a white van was spotted in the area and two males (no further description known) were observed loading the barriers into the van.

The barriers are owned by Fife Council who reported the theft.

Paul Thomson, Glenrothes Community Sergeant said: “This is a busy road and the theft occurred at a busy time of day.

“If there was anyone travelling on this road around 6pm on January 10, 2017 who witnessed anything suspicious, I ask them to please phone 101 or email the local community team on GlenrothesCentralThorntonCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”