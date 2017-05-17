Thornton Co-op ram-raid drama

Police are investigating after a van ram-raided a shop in Thornton.

The incident took place shortly at around 2.15am this morning when a silver Ford Transit flat bed van smashed into the Co-op on Main Street.

The incident, where the vehicle reversed at speed into the shop front, was a botched attempt to steal the store’s ATM machine. The truck used had been stolen earlier.

A male was seen running off from the area and inquiries are now ongoing to trace those involved.

One lane of Main Street is currently closed off as the police investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “While this has been an unsuccessful attempt to steal the ATM, it has caused considerable damage to the building, which will require to be checked to see if it is structurally sound.

“This is a serious and brazen crime, which will have an impact on the entire community of Thornton and will unfortunately cause disruption to local businesses and members of the public whilst we carry out a detailed examination of the scene.

“As part of this investigation we have established that the vehicle involved had previously been stolen from Station Road, Thornton which is a short distance away from the shop.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Thornton area during Tuesday evening or the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is also believed that the people involved left the area in another unidentified vehicle.

“Anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry, or who can help us identify the persons involved should also contact police immediately.”