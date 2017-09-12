Thug faces jail over brutal assault

A brutal thug who knocked a man out, left to get a knife, then came back and tried to stab him as he lay unconscious, shouting “I want to butcher him,” was today facing jail.

Witnesses to the attack said Jack Gren “looked like he was going to stab his victim to death” during the vicious assault in a hostel in St Andrews.

Gren (22) and his victim were totally unknown to each other - but met in a TV room at the hostel where both were staying while working.

Initially they and others sat chatting and drinking amiably.

However, an argument broke out between the victim and another man prompting a brawl to erupt.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court that Gren began to wade in with punches and kicks, knocking his victim to the floor.

Mr Adams said: “The accused then punches and kicks him repeatedly on his head and body whilst he was on the ground, rendering him unconscious.

“The accused then left the room and returned a short time later holding a five inch kitchen knife.

“He saw the complainer lying on the ground and shouted ‘I want to butcher him’ and brought the knife down towards him.

“A witness said it looked like he was going to stab him to death.

“Another witness intervened and prevented him striking the complainer and they left the room.

“When police arrived 20 minutes later the complainer was found lying on the floor drifting in and out of consciousness.”

Gren, of Glasgow, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault committed on June 8, 2017.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Gren on bail meantime.

He said: “He’s kicking a man on the head and he attempts to stab him while he’s lying unconscious.

“It’s very hard to see anything other than custody is going to be the outcome.”