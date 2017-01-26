Thug jailed for attack on mum

A THUG who launched a vicious attack on his own mother hours after they attended his grandfather’s funeral has been jailed.

Joshua Reid flipped when he returned from the funeral of his grandad – the father of his mum, Gillian Farquharson – and was offered only leftover takeaway for dinner.

He first attacked his mother – at one point dragging the 41-year-old along the ground back into the house when she tried to escape.

Reid then picked up a carving fork and threw it at his mother’s partner, Grant Swan, 44, piercing his jacket and jumper and becoming embedded in his shoulder.

Miss Farquharson later told police she feared her son was going to kill her.

A sheriff told Reid that prison was “the only option”.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that Reid’s criminal career – which dates back to when he was just 14 – has included convictions for theft, carrying a knife, assault and robbery.

Reid, 21, who is a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of assault to injury, and one charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, committed on November 23 this year at Roselea Terrace, Ladybank.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Reid for eight months and ordered he be monitored in the community for four months after his release.

He said: “This was a serious matter involving the throwing of a carving fork that embedded in this man’s body.”