Thugs admit Caspian takeaway assault

Three thugs who attacked a Muslim takeaway owner hours after the Isis attacks on Paris were today facing a possible jail sentence.

Robbie Smart, Connor Crombie and Darren Macduff admitted their roles in a “fracas” outside the Caspian takeaway in Methil just 24 hours after the Paris atrocities.

The Kirkcaldy trio, along with four other men, had been accused of “shouting racially offensive comments” towards Caspian owner Mohammed Khalid during the incident.

However, all seven had their not guilty pleas to behaving in a racially aggravated manner accepted after the Crown deemed there was “not a sufficiency” of evidence to allow them to proceed to trial on that charge.

CCTV footage shown to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today showed a large scale disturbance outside the shop, which kicked off when worked Mohammed Nadeem (35) tried to close the shutters at closing time.

More than a dozen men appear to be involved in the incident - one of whom at the end kicked Mr Khalid full force in the face, causing a bad injury.

However, most of those involved have never faced court over the incident, described as a “fracas” by a sheriff.

Mr Nadeem is seen trying to close up before a struggle ensues. The takeaway worker then picked up a stick in a bid to scare the men off - but that simply sparked further “chaos”, the court heard.

Robbie Smart kicked Mr Nadeem, before Mr Khalid emerged to try to calm the situation.

However, he was then subjected to a vicious attack by a series of men while his wife attempted to intervene.

At one point Crombie launched a flurry of punches at Mr Khalid’s head before Macduff threw away his food and ran over to punch the victim on the body.

CCTV then showed Mr Khalid being thrown to the floor before an unidentified man ran up and kicked him full force to the face.

Smart (18) admitted he kicked Mr Nadeem on the body to his injury, while Macduff (18) admitted punching Mr Khalid on the body.

Crombie (19) pleaded guilty to kicking Mr Nadeem on the body and repeatedly punching Mr Khalid, 53, on his head to injury in Wellsley Road, Methil, Fife on November 15 2015.

Kyle Campbell (19), Brandon Munro (18) both Kirkcaldy, Sean Wood (20) of Coaltown of Wemyss, and a 17-year-old, also of Kirkcaldy, who cannot be named, had their not guilty pleas accepted to all charges.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.

He said: “Mr Crombie, you in particular need a good report - your record is poor and you have given little heed to community disposals previously.

“Given your involvement in this fracas you could be looking at a period of custody.”