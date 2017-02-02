Toddler viciously attacked by dog

Police are appealing for help after a toddler was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog.

the incident, which took place yesterday in Leven, involved a black Staffordshire pitbull terrier.

The two-year-old tot is understood to have suffered injuries to her eyes and mouth and is still in hospital undergoing treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a report of a dog attack in Kirkside Court, Leven.

“The incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday, February 1, when a black Staffordshire Pitbull Terrier-type dog attacked a two-year-old girl.

“The child sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment, where she is detained.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the dog and its owner.

“Officers would encourage anyone who can assist their investigation to get in touch via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”