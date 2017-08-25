Train stalker to pay victim compensation

A stalker who took a woman’s phone number from her suitcase luggage label on a train travelling through Fife amd then “bombarded” her with sex texts was today fined in court.

Paul Savory spotted the woman - who is half his age - boarding the train in Edinburgh and placing her suitcase in a storage rack.

He then went up and noted her name and phone number from a label on the bag before sitting down and sending her a string of “sexualised” messages over the course of a two-hour journey to Dundee.

In them Savory pretended he knew her and suggested she wanted to be in a relationship with him before making the crude comments “to her fear and alarm”.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused saw her getting on the train and putting her luggage in a hold space and obtained her name and number from the luggage ticket.

“He then began sending her these messages.

“She did reply but they were obviously unwanted messages.

“She asked him numerous times to stop messaging her.

“There were approximately 12 to 15 messages between 2.32pm and 4.25pm.

“It would seem that at the end he was fairly apologetic.

“The last message sent said ‘it was meant to be a bit of harmless fun. Sorry if I offended you. Your name and number were on the suitcase.’”

Savory (49) of Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The offence occurred on a train between Edinburgh and Dundee on July 25 last year.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined Savory £100 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

He said: “This was somebody he didn’t know at all and he then bombarded her with messages.”