Trial set for crash bus driver

A bus driver is to stand trial accused of causing a woman serious injury by running a red light before smashing into her.

Andrew Swan is alleged to have been driving a bus “without due care or attention” on North Street, St Andrews, on December 10 last year.

Prosecutors say he failed to observe first an amber, then a red traffic light and failed to slow down or notice Beth Moffat crossing the road.

Swan (50) is then said to have collided with her, leaving her seriously hurt.

Swan, of Dundee, denies a charge of careless driving on summary complaint.

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, asked the case be adjourned so the defence could view CCTV footage of the incident.

Sheriff George Way set a trial date in November and a pre-trial hearing in October.