Two charged after woman killed in road crash

Police have charged two people over the death of a woman died after being hit by a car.

The incident took place on Aitken Street, Leven, near B&M, around 3.45pm on Sunday.

A white Mazda 2 TS2 struck a pedestrian, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Officers can confirm that the woman was 68-year-old Linda Dunn, who lived in Methil.

Linda's family have released the following statement through Police Scotland: "Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends and we respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

The 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.