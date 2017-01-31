Two Fife children’s homes under investigation

Two Fife institutions are among around 60 being investigated by the Scottish child abuse inquiry.

It has been confirmed that St Margaret’s Children’s Home and Linnwood Hall Children’s Home are among the establishments being looked at by Lady Smith.

The inquiry is aimed at looking at historical abuse of children in care, with the first public hearings taking place on May 31, 2017.

It is expected to last four years.

The inquiry also aims to provide a ‘public acknowledgement of the suffering of children’ and ‘a forum for validation of their experience and testimony’.

David Logan Murphy, the former children’s care home worked who admitted to 30 charges of sex abuse towards young boys in 2002, had spells at both homes.

Murphy started at St Margaret’s in 1960 but was suspended in 1973 after a police investigation prompted complaints from residents. He then worked at Linwood Hall until he resigned due to ill health in 1989.

He groomed children aged eight to 16, giving them gifts, allowing them to stay in his St Monans flat and taking them on caravan trips to St Andrews and Aberdeen.

Murphy was later jailed for 15 years.