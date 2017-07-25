Two men charged after two Fife town assaults

Two men have been arrested and charged following separate assaults in Fife town in the early hours of this morning.

The two separate assaults occurred in Glenrothes Bus Station and in Canmore Road shortly after midnight.

Two men aged 22 and 38 sustained injuries to the head and body in the assaults.

Police Scotland have confirmd that two 21-year-old men will appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, July 26.

Police have also appealed for anyone who witnessed either of these assaults to contact officers on 101 quoting incident numbers 0081 for Glenrothes Bus Station and 0083 for Canmore Road.