Two youths charged after series of assaults and vandalism in Fife town

Two youths have been charged in connection with with a series of shoplifting, vandalism, minor assault and anti-social behaviour in Glenrothes.

The incidents took place in the Woodside area of the town between March 31 and April 1.

Two males from the town, aged 16 and 17, will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court tomorrow (April 15).

Glenrothes Community Sergeant Paul Thomson said anyone committing such crimes would face the full force of the law.

He said: “Violence, vandalism and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Glenrothes.

“We are committed to robustly dealing with offenders for these types of crimes. I would like to thank the general public for their assistance during this investigation.”