Vandals strike at heart of country park

Volunteers at Craigtoun Country Park have been left sickened by vandals targeting attractions.

As the voluntary Friends of Craigtoun group prepares for another busy summer ahead, it is disheartened that for the third year in a row, the popular park has been hit by malicious damage.

“The costs involved may not be great but it’s really disheartening for all the people who put so much work into the park to see attractions damaged for fun,” said Kyff Roberts, chairman of the Friends.

Last Sunday night features on crazy golf course were damaged and the door into the Dutch Village, which is undergoing restoration, was burst open.

Now the group is appealing for help from the public in bid to nip the vandalism in the bud.

“Part of the problem is that with the lighter nights we’re getting young people coming up in cars and groups of youths hanging about the park,” said Kyff.

“But it also means there are other park users about, maybe out for a walk in the evening or a run, and we would urge them to help us by keeping an eye open for anything untoward.

“If they see anything they can contact the Friends or the police.”

St Andrews Community Sergeant Neil Johnston has also stepped in to try and prevent further incidents.

He has arranged for the park to be added to the local police patrol and also for the community safety officer visit to provide advice.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information about the incidents should get in touch with us via 101,” Sgt Johnston said.