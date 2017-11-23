Violent sex attacker jailed after rape attempt

A sex offender described as “a highly dangerous and violent man who presents a grave risk to the safety of the public” has been jailed indefinitely for the attempted rape of a 31-year-old woman who was out walking her dogs.

Alexander McIllraivie was made subject to a lifelong restriction order with a punishment period of four years imprisonment. He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Judge Lord Uist said the social work report on the 26-year old made for very bleak reading, not just because of the circumstances of the rape bid but because he had committed two similar crimes in the past when he was aged 13 and 15

Mcillravie, formerly of Rossend Terrace, Burntisland, was found guilty of assault with intent to rape by a jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on February 14.

Lord Uist said the victim had been a complete stranger to the accused when he attacked her on Burntisland Links at about 6.15 pm on the dark, wet and windy evening of November 11, 2015.

He told McIllravie: “When she was walking along a path there with her two dogs on a lead you ran up to her, jumped on her back and took her to the ground. You pinned her to the ground.

“She shouted for help and struggled to get free.

“Her dogs, who were still on the lead which she was holding, were barking loudly and continually. On your instruction she let go of their leads, but the dogs remained beside her to protect her. You then said to the woman that you had a blade and would cut the dogs if she did not make them shut up.

“She told you that the dogs would not go anywhere. She continued to struggle and you punched her on the head. The dogs remained on the spot, harassed you and continued to bark. Eventually you got up and ran away.

“Your victim believes that it was the presence and involvement of her dogs that made you break off your attack and leave.”

The judge added: “As a result of the attack your victim was extremely distressed and in a very bedraggled and dishevelled condition, with her hair in a mess and her clothes soaked through and covered in sand and water from the surface of the promenade.

“This was a terrifying experience for her and it has had a devastating effect upon her daily life. I am in no doubt that, had it not been for the action of your victim’s dogs, you would have proceeded to rape her.”

He said McIllravie had been diagnosed as suffering from antisocial personality disorder and psychopathic personality disorder.

He added:“You have a history of sexually violent behaviour involving physical coercion. You committed an indecent assault on a female when you were only 13 years of age and you committed the crime of assault with intent to rape on a female when you were only 15 years old.

“You have stolen items of female underwear from washing lines. You have also engaged in non-sexual violence, in particular by threatening and assaulting staff in institutions in which you have been detained.

“There is overwhelming evidence that you are a highly dangerous and violent man who presents a grave risk to the safety of the public.

“I am satisfied that the risk criteria are met in your case: there is a likelihood that, if at liberty, you will seriously endanger the lives, or physical or psychological well-being, of members of the public at large.

“You must not assume that you will be released at the end of that period: you will be released only when the Parole Board for Scotland determines that it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you continue to be confined in prison.”

He said the sentence would run from 22 March 2017, when the accused was remanded in custody.