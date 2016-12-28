Warning after drugs theft

Levenmouth Police has issued a warning after prescription drugs were stolen in Methil on Christmas Eve.

It is investigating after either one or two people entered a privately owned car park on Laurel Avenue and stole a significant amount of medicine.

Police are now warning people who might come across the drugs to be careful.

Sergeant Paul Gillespie said: “I urge anyone who come across these medicines to contact police immediately as it poses a significant threat to someone’s health if consumed.

“Likewise, anyone who was in the area over Christmas Eve and who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour is asked to come forward.”

Anyone who has information about the theft or has come across the medication can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.