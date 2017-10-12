Warning after series of thefts in Fife

Police are appealing for witnesses and issuing a security warning to the public following a number of thefts from homes, businesses and vehicles in St Andrews.

Between September 1 and October 11 officers have received 13 reports of properties and cars being entered and various items including games consoles, computer equipment and cash stolen from within.

The incidents have occurred in Pilmuir Place, South Street, Forbes Place, North Street, Henderson Terrace, Howard Place, Queens Terrace, Market Street, St Mary’s Place, St Andrews Holiday Park and the University of St Andrews.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if these offences are linked and anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within these areas is urged to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Johnston, from St Andrews Police Station, said: “The owners of these properties and vehicles are all extremely upset at the theft of their personal belongings and we would urge anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries to contact police immediately.

“The public are reminded to help us deter acquisitive crime by taking simple security measures such as ensuring homes and cars are locked appropriate when left unattended. Valuables should also be removed or stored safely out of sight and where appropriate consider the use of security lighting and alarms.

“Advice on crime prevention is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”